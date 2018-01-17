Court says accused cop killer won’t face death penalty

LUMBERTON — The man charged in the 2012 shooting death of a Lumberton police officer will not face the death penalty.

Superior Court Judge Frank Floyd on Wednesday declared Marques Brown, 33, intellectually deficient for a capital case, making the ruling during a continuation of a pre-trial hearing.

Brown is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremiah Goodson Jr., who was shot and killed on July 17, 2012, at a Shell gasoline station on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Goodson, who was off duty at the time, was trying to serve a warrant on Brown for two charges of failure to appear in court, one charge of possession of firearm by a felon, and one charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Clinical psychologist Ginger Calloway, a paid expert for the defense, testified Wednesday about Brown’s intellectual disability claim. Calloway testified that, in her opinion, Brown had an abundance of behavior examples related to immaturity, inadequacy and limited social development to indicate a significant deficit in social skills.

Brown’s mental state should have been brought to the jury during trial, rather than before the judge on Wednesday, Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt said.

“If the judge ruled against the defense, denied the motion, they get to present the same evidence during the trial and bring up mental retardation with a jury,” Britt said.

“My argument to the court was this is all subjective,” Britt said. “It is a subjective interpretation of information but at the same time their evidence didn’t rise to the level necessary for the judge to find that he is intellectually disabled.”

In his opinion, the determination of Brown’s mental state was borderline, Britt said.

Brown is scheduled back in court on Feb. 8 for a pre-trial hearing. His trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 19.

By Annick Joseph

