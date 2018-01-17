Man charged with December double-murder

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with double-murder in December.

Cody Alan Locklear, 26, of East Powersville Road, is accused of killing Patrick Bonnette and Robbie Hammonds. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. He was already in the Detention Center on unrelated charges when the next charged were brought against him.

Sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 28 found the bodies of Bonnette and Hammonds near an automotive shop at 169 Nestle Lane in the Saddletree community.

The Medicals Examiner’s Office has determined that both Hammonds and Bonnette died from gunshot wounds, according to the statement

Robbery appears to be the motive, according to Sheriff Ken Sealey.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation.

The auto shop on Nestle Lane was owned by Bonnette, and Hammonds lived at that address, Sealey said.

Additional arrests may be made in this case, the sheriff said.

“If anyone has any information about this case, we are asking for the public to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office,” Sealey said. “We would greatly appreciate that.”

The Sheriff’s Office telephone number is 910-671-3100.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist

