Crime report

LaTonya McKinnon reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her house and stole a 28-inch television valued at about $150.

Adriene Kennedy reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle and stole a chain saw, three bottles of antifreeze, two hedge trimmers, a drill and some children’s clothing. The estimated value of all the items stolen was about $1,100.

Jane Landesman reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her 2008 silver Dodge Avenger, valued at about $12,000, while it was parked on North Pine Street.

An employee of Matt’s Plumbing & Repair reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle while it was in the parking lot of Lowe’s on Fayetteville Road and stole power tools with a combined value of $1,300.

Troy Sutton reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered his unlocked vehicle while it was parked on Stirling Drive and stole a Glock 30 handgun. No value of the handgun was shown on the report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jason Miller, Jones Road in Pembroke; Theresa Brewer, Regan Church Road in Lumberton; and Richard Barlack, West Dew Road in Rowland.