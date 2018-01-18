Posted on by


LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on its regular schedule on Friday, according to Superintendent Shanita Wooten, but for a third straight day there will be no class for students, except at the Early College.

Friday is a required teacher workday for all schools except the Early College, which will have a regular school day for students and staff. Also, all afterschool and evening extracurricular games/practices, drivers education, events, programs, etc. will resume Friday and Saturday.

Students have missed the last two days because of the winter storm.

