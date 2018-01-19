Crime report

Elisabeth Burke, of Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked on Furman Drive and stole a variety of medications, a military identification card, a debit card and $117 in cash.

Cindy Jolly, of Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a blue nose pitbull from a residence on Crescent Street.

Carole Cooke, of Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a cell phone valued at about $200 and communicated threats at Holly Ridge Apartments.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Whitney Revels, Mallard Drive in Lumberton; and Alice Turner, Snake Road in Lumberton.

Artkyne Love , of Lumberton, reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of assault inflicting serious injury at a residence on Deer Stand Drive in Lumberton.