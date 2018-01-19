Scotland man charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH — A Laurinburg man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud.

Wayne Edward Butler Jr., 44, of 16840 Douglas Ave., was arrested Jan. 11 in Scotland County, according to a state Department of Insurance statement. He is charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses, both felonies in North Carolina. Butler was released on a $35,000 unsecured bond and made his first court appearance in Scotland County on Jan. 12.

Department investigators say Butler provided false information and statements for continued disability insurance through MetLife Insurance Company and then obtained money or payment by means of the false information. Investigators allege Butler provided the false information and obtained money illegally from April 2016 through August 2017.