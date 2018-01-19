False alarm in Hawaii sounded real for McGirt and family

HONOLULU — William McGirt was awakened by the buzzing of his phone on Jan. 13 at 8:08 a.m. local time in Honolulu.

The 38-year-old Fairmont native, who is in his eighth season on the PGA Tour, received a push alert: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

“Not the wake-up call I was expecting,” McGirt told The Robesonian earlier this week.

“This will take you from sound asleep to wide awake in 14 words.”

The scare lasted nearly 40 minutes for McGirt, who scrambled to find any information about what was unfolding in Hawaii.

“It was a very intense 38 minutes until the second alert came in that let us know it was a false alarm,” he said. “I pretty much ran the gamut of emotions. I knew there was absolutely nothing I or anyone else could do, especially in such short notice.”

Some players at least knew about Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, whose tweet that it was a false alarm made the rounds quickly. But it was long enough to create an unsettling start to the third round of the Sony Open.

North Korea claims it is testing weapons that could deliver a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile to Hawaii, Guam and even the U.S. mainland.

It is estimated that a ballistic missile would take about 20 minutes to reach Hawaii from North Korea. State officials say it would take about five minutes for the military to analyze the launch trajectory, leaving only 12 to 15 minutes of warning time for residents.

Regardless, McGirt hoped for the best, but prepared for the worst on Jan. 13.

“There were many uncertainties,” McGirt said. “What island would get hit, where could we go to give us the best chance of survival, if Oahu wasn’t hit, how soon could we get back to the mainland, who would take care of and raise (my daughter) Caroline? — she was home with my mother-in-law. (My wife) Sarah called her mom to tell her what was going on, give her pertinent info if we died in a missile strike, and to tell her we love her.”

The staff at Waialae Country Club, where the Sony Open was being played, filed into the clubhouse to seek shelter, at first toward the locker room lined with players’ golf clubs, and ultimately into the kitchen.

McGirt, along with Sarah and his son Mac, went to the basement of their hotel.

“Immediately, my caddy, Brandon (Antus) called to ask me what we were going to do. I told him I didn’t know what we could do other than try to find the safest place in the hotel to hunker down just in case,” McGirt said.

“I turned on the TV and immediately picked up my phone and texted my good friend and (South Carolina) congressman, Trey Gowdy, to see if he knew anything or could find out quickly. He let me know it was a false alarm at about the same time we got the second alert. By the time we got (to the basement of the hotel), we received the alert saying the first alert was a false alarm. I never panicked because I knew there was absolutely nothing that we could do to alter the course of an incoming missile.”

Tournament Director Ray Stosik wasn’t concerned because alerts typically are accompanied by sirens. Even so, he took the alert seriously by telling volunteer chairs and tournament staff to stay put or seek cover.

And even after the alert was deemed a false alarm, McGirt had questions.

“There were a few things that crossed my mind that seemed strange. Most importantly, the air raid alarms never went off. Second, there was nothing on the news or social media about this until after the second alert came in. After we received the all clear, then I became more worried,” he said. “What is going on was my main question. How did this happen? How soon can we get back to the mainland? Should I (withdraw from the tournament) and get my family back home?

“Needless to say, Saturday was a very emotional day and playing golf was about the last thing I wanted to do. I’m glad to be back on the mainland — although I did enjoy the warm sunshine in Hawaii.”

A push alert and the 38 minutes that followed gave McGirt an experience he won’t soon forget.

“I guess the best way to describe my feelings during the longest 38 minutes of my life is like having the stomach bug,” he said.

“I wanted to vomit but I had such an adrenaline rush that I felt like I could have done anything that had to be done. I never panicked but it sure was a very uncomfortable and helpless time.”

McGirt http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WilliamMcGirt2018119123427908.jpg McGirt

By Rodd Baxley Sports editor

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rodd Baxley can be reached at 910-416-5182 or rbaxley@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @RoddBaxley. The Associated Press contributed to this report.