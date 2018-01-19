Chase ends with arrest of suspected thief

PEMBROKE — A 23-year-old Lumberton man wanted in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins in Pembroke was arrested Friday after a short car chase that ended at Pinecrest Country Club.

Christopher Boyd, of Lumberton, is being detained by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, said Sgt. Detective Tim Locklear, of the Pembroke Police Department. Bond won’t be set until he is charged by Pembroke police.

Boyd was a suspect in vehicle break-ins at the Walmart store located at 930 N.C. 711 East near Pembroke.

A Walmart employee called the Pembroke Police Department on Wednesday after a shopper reported his unlocked car was broken into, Locklear said. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect and his vehicle using store surveillance video. Boyd was observed entering as many as 10 vehicles, according to Locklear.

“We advise the public to keep their doors locked to deter criminals from ease of access to vehicles,” Locklear said. “Given what we see, we have a lot of suspects that check for unlocked cars.”

A Walmart employee called authorities Friday in reference to a vehicle and a person matching Boyd’s description. The Pembroke police responded and when Boyd saw them, he got in his vehicle and sped off, Locklear said.

Pembroke police called the state Highway Patrol, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Lumberton Police Department for assistance.

The chase ended when Boyd parked in the front entrance of Pinecrest Country Club on Nigel Road, jumped out and surrendered to police.

“He was apprehended without any injuries or without incident,” Locklear said. “There was minor damage to two cruisers.”

Three shotguns reported stolen Friday from a vehicle in the Pembroke Walmart parking lot were recovered from the car, Locklear said.

Lumberton police had a warrant out on Boyd for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, resisting a public officer and reckless driving and had been looking for Boyd since November.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

