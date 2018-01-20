Commissioners to meet on Monday

LUMBERTON — It will be an evening of presentations and the Robeson County Board of Commissioners when its meets Monday.

Agenda items for the meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. in the board’s chamber at 701 N. Elm St. in Lumberton include five presentations and a Public Works Committee report.

One presentation is to an employee for 30 years of service. County Manager Ricky Harris did not want to reveal the name of the employee to be honored when asked Friday.

County Board of Elections Chairman Steve Stone is scheduled to make a presentation to the commissioners. The agenda does not list a specific presentation topic.

The NC Tomorrow Plan is the topic of Lumber River Council of Governments Director David Richardson’s presentation to the commissioners.

James Burney, of Littlefield Middle School, is to make a presentation. Harris said he doesn’t know the subject of Burney’s presentation.

The Transit Center Mentoring Program is the topic of Lumberton lawyer Sabrina Leshore’s presentation.

No topic for the Public Works Committee report is listed on the agenda. Commissioner Lance Herndon, committee chairman, is scheduled to give the report.

The board members are scheduled Monday to fill a vacancy on the Robeson County Public Library board of trustees. The person appointed will fill the seat once occupied by the later Bruce Barton.

Barton was instrumental in the creation of the Honorable Judge Dexter Brooks Memorial Room at the Pembroke Public Library. The room contains Brooks’ collection of more than 600 books, and documents and artifacts.

Monday’s agenda also includes approval of the consent agenda, which includes a Social Services item, a Communications item, a resolution for support of the N.C. Department of Transportation, and a Community Development Funds item.

The commissioners usually meeting the first and third of the month, but delayed this one to the fourth Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.