Woman charged with Saturday night shooting death

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton woman is charged with murder in a shooting death that occurred Saturday night inside the city.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, Angela Simone Irons, 46, of 518 E. Ninth St., Apartment 4, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kenneth Wayne Bryant. Police found the 41-year-old Bryant dead at Irons’ home when they responded to a report of shots being fired shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Bryant’s last known address was 724 Spruce St.

Iron is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Parker. She was jailed without bond.

Erich Hackney, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information is ask to contact police Detectives Charles Keenum or Evan Whitley by calling 910-671-3845.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_police-lights201812191250487.jpg