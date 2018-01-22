Pittenger planned to forego shutdown pay

WASHINGTON — Robeson County’s representative in the U.S. House said he would not be paid during the federal government shutdown and has taken steps to prevent all members of Congress from receiving their salaries.

The statement from Rep. Robert Pittenger, a Republican from Charlotte, came soon before an agreement was reached to get the government back working again. He represents the 9th District, which includes all of Robeson County.

“America’s military, border patrol agents, air traffic controllers, and other essential personnel are hard at work today, but not getting paid thanks to Sen. (Chuck) Schumer,” Pittenger said in a statement. “For members of Congress to accept pay during the Schumer shutdown would be dishonorable. Our military is doing their job. Senate Democrats should, too.”

Pittenger officially requested on Monday that his paycheck be withheld during the shutdown in a letter to Phil Kiko, the U.S. House of Representatives’ chief administrative officer. Pittenger wrote the letter after learning members of Congress would continue to get paid during the shutdown.

“Please withhold my pay during the period of lapse in appropriations beginning January 20, 2018, until an appropriations agreement has taken effect,” Pittenger’s letter to Kiko reads in part.

Pittenger became the second co-sponsor of legislation that would prevent any member of Congress from being paid during the shutdown that begin midnight Friday after the Senate failed to approve a continuing resolution to keep the federal government funded. House members approved funding resolution.

The Pay Our Protectors, Not Our Politicians Act was introduced Friday to the House of Representative by Rep. Martha McSally, a Republican from Arizona. Pittenger became the second of 12 original co-sponsors on Saturday. Thirty-two representatives signed on as co-sponsors as it was being referred to the Committee on Appropriations, and to the committees on House Administration, and Oversight and Government Reform.

“He’s still the only representative from North Carolina to co-sponsor it,” said Jaime Bowers, deputy chief of staff and Communications director at Pittenger’s Charlotte office.

The act:

— Ensures members of the military and national security employees within the Department of Homeland Security receive pay during a government shutdown.

— Prohibits members of Congress from taking any pay during a lapse in appropriations.

It became moot when the agreement was reached on Monday.

