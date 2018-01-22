Isaac and Frankie Williamson, of Redwood Lane in Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone entered their garage and stole a Stihl pole saw and a Husqvarna backpack blower. No value for either item was listed on the crime report.

Stephen May, of Bakersfield Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday that someone broke into his residence, damaged a window, and stole a 32-inch flat screen television, three Aerosoles air fresheners and a brown jacket. Values for the damaged window and the stolen items were not listed in the crime report.

Ronald Griner, of South Carolina, reported Friday that someone stole his blue 2005 Ford Escape while it was parked at Sixth and Elm streets. The value of the car was not listed in the crime report.

Tatum Singletary, of Pleasant Grove Church Road in Bladenboro, reported Thursday that someone stole a black 9 mm handgun, valued at $500.

Alyssa Grotzinger reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone assaulted her with a deadly weapon on Lewis McNeil Road in Red Springs.

Willie Carter reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his firearm on Moores Lane in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sterling Locklear, Juanita Road in Maxton; Tammy Williams, Plateau Lane in Parkton; James Yarborough, Alicia Drive in Lumberton; Allen Buxton, Plateau Lane in Parkton; Zachary Brown, Great Marsh Church Road in St. Pauls; Samuel Johnson, Snake Road in Lumberton; Henry Rogers, Union School Road in Rowland; Mary Jones, Rennert Road in Shannon; and Julie Taylor, Willoughby Road in Lumberton.