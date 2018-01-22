Posted on by

Plugging a leak


Lumberton Department of Water and Sewer workers Terry Thompson, left, Levie Taylor and Danny Baldwin replace a leaking pipe under 13th Street on Monday. The project lasted longer than expected because the workers had to find the location of the leak, Taylor said. Until the road is paved, the area will be covered with gravel.


Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

