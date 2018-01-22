County could lose representative

LUMBERTON — Robeson County could lose its longest serving representative in the General Assembly.

State Rep. Garland Pierce, a Democrat from Wagram, has represented the county since 2004, but new maps that could be used for this year’s election don’t include any of Robeson County in his District 48, only Scotland and Hoke counties.

Republican legislators appealed a ruling by a three-judge panel on Friday that the district lines, drawn by Stanford law professor Nathaniel Persily, be used instead of redrawn maps put forth by Republican lawmakers in the summer of 2016. If Republicans win their appeal, then the the previous maps would be used, and Pierce’s district would include part of Robeson County.

“Either way, I’ve definitely enjoyed representing Robeson County,” Pierce said.

State Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat who represents District 47, believes the Stanford professor’s maps are better.

“I’m not surprised they appealed,” Graham said. “The maps that have been drawn [by the professor] are fair maps. The voters will have more clear and compact district lines.”

Republicans took issue with the professor’s involvement, saying that is the job of legislators.

The panel, comprised of U.S. Circuit Judge Jim Wynn and District Judges Catherine Eagles and Thomas Schroeder, said the legislators had their chance to make amends after the same trio of judges found evidence of illegal racial gerrymandering with maps drawn in 2011. Pierce’s district wasn’t cited as one of the gerrymandered districts, but the ripple effect of the redraw would affect District 48.

Pierce doesn’t believe the appeal will succeed after the U.S. Supreme Court last week ruled in favor of Republicans who were appealing a federal court’s order to redraw congressional districts in time for this year’s election because the court said they were racially gerrymandered.

“I don’t think they [Republicans] will get two victories in a row,” Pierce said.

Time is critical because candidate filing for the elections begins Feb. 12. The primary is May 8 and the General Election is in November.

Robeson has three other representatives, Graham, Ken Goodman in District 66, also a Democrat, and Brenden Jones, District 46, a Republican.

Last week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to keep intact the congressional maps as currently drawn for the 2018 election means Robeson County voters will see some familiar names on the ballot for the 9th District, which is represented by Robert Pittenger, a Republican from Charlotte.

The high court rejected a lower court’s demand that the General Assembly, which is controlled by Republicans, redraw the maps in time for the filing period. The three-judge district court, which included Robeson County native W. Earl Britt, had found that Republicans had gerrymandered the districts to give Republicans an advantage.

Critics say that is why North Carolina, which is considered politically purple, has Republicans representing 10 of its 13 U.S. House seats.

The Supreme Court, in staying the decision, is expected to take on similar cases involving Wisconsin legislative districts and one Maryland congressional district before North Carolina’s.

That means the 9th District, which extends eastward from Mecklenburg County to include Union, Anson, Rockingham, Scotland, Robeson, Cumberland and Bladen counties, will be intact for the May 8 primary and the November General Election.

Pittenger rejected the gerrymander charge.

“The stay preserved the most fair and compact districts consistent with Justice Department guidelines,” he said. “They are certainly not gerrymandered for me in the 9th Congressional District with 31 percent Republicans, 39 percent Democrats and 30 percent independent. My voters support my conservatives views.”

Pittenger faces a rematch with Mark Harris in the primary.

Dan McCready has announced he plans to run as a Democrat in the May primary.

“The Supreme Court’s order may change the timeline for North Carolina, but it doesn’t change the reality that millions across North Carolina are not being heard because politicians have been allowed to choose their constituents instead of the other way around,” he said. “I trust the court will put an end to this corrupt practice that both parties have used to hold onto power. At the end of the day, I would rather wait longer for a decision if it means fixing this broken system once and for all. ”

He is likely to face Christian Cano in the primary. Cano lost to Pittenger in the 2016 General Election.

