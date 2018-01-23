City bank robbed

LUMBERTON — Lawmen are hunting as many as three people who committed an armed robbery today at PNC Bank in downtown Lumberton.

The Robesonian was told that following the robbery, the suspect vehicle was seen on Second Street and a high-speed chase followed onto N.C. 211. There were three people in the suspect vehicle and shots were fired from it at law enforcement officers in pursuing vehicles.

Burnis Wilkins, a City Council member, put on Facebook that a young man in a black shirt with some sort of “helmet” on his head jumped from the vehicle near Old Whiteville Road and Allenton Road and entered woods. He advised people in the area to be alert and to call 911 if they see him.

The vehicle headed into Columbus and then Bladen County, according to Wilkins.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies, canines and a SWAT team are among those involved in the pursuit.

The Robesonian will update this story as details are available.