Lloyd Carrol, of Chilmark, Mass., reported Monday that someone entered his room at the Fairfield Inn on Lackey Street in Lumberton and stole his Ipad, valued at $740; and his license and credit card.

Deangelo Blackmon, of West 18th Street in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone entered his car and stole an Apple Iphone 5S and a Samsung Galaxy S7. The value of the items were not listed on the crime report.

Janet Lee, an employee at Countryside Village on Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone broke in by prying open the door and stole two air conditioning units, with a combined estimated value of $1,600; and a Kenmore dryer. The value of the dryer was listed as unknown.

Reginald McFarland, of Willow Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday that someone stole a red moped valued at $400.

Pamela Villaborrero, of Appaloosa Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday that someone entered her unlocked car and stole a debit card, three identification cards and $400 in cash.