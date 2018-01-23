2 charged as accessories in murder

LUMBERTON — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a 2016 murder, and a third person is being sought.

According to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Michael Chavis, 41, of 182 Doe Trail Road, and Carol Butler Locklear, 51, of 115 Elba St., are charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. Both were arrested last week, and each is being held in the county jail under a $100,000 bond.

They are charged in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Gary Wayne Bisbee Bisbee, who was found shot to death in a Proctorville home on May 26, 2017. Comanche Brooks Locklear and Zonna Chanae Locklear were previously arrested and each charged with first-degree murder in that case.

Lawmen are looking for Michael Dock Elvis Jr., 32, of 817 Pittman Road, Lumberton, who is also charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Zonna Locklear originally told lawmen she was in bed with Bisbee when two men entered the house and killed him and kidnapped her. An investigation determined that she and Comanche Brooks Locklear had killed Bisbee.

