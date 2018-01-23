Man sentenced in accident that killed firefighter

LUMBERTON — A Robeson County man charged in connection to a traffic accident that killed a volunteer firefighter pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder.

Dennis Wayne Jones, 41, also pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving serious injury or death, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed.

Superior Court Judge Ebern T. Watson III sentenced Jones to 17 1/2 to 22 years in prison for second-degree murder and recommended a full forensic psychological analysis to assist in determining if Jones needs to be placed in a drug or alcohol rehabilitation program. Jones will receive credit for time spent in pre-trial confinement.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 24, 2016, vehicle accident on N.C. 211 East that killed Robert Bryant, 51. The accident happened a few hundred yards away from the Allenton Fire Department where Bryant had volunteered for about eight years.

“We were prepared to go to trial this week, then he entered an open plea, which means no agreement with the state,” Joe Osman, a Robeson County assistant district attorney, said Tuesday. “He pled as charged.”

Woodberry Bowen, a court-appointed defense lawyer, said Jones was exposed to alcohol at the age of 11 and asked the judge to consider his childhood circumstances and his alcoholism.

About a dozen of Bryant’s friends and family members sat on the prosecution’s side in Room 2A of Superior Court and listened to arguments from both sides. Jones’ girlfriend was the only person sitting on the defense side of the room.

Connie Bryant, widow of Robert Bryant, and her daughter burst into tears when Osman recounted the events that led to the death of Bryant.

Jones, who had his hands and ankles shackled to his waist, stood up, turned and spoke briefly to the family.

“I am sorry for everything I’ve caused,” Jones said. “For the two years I’ve been in jail, I wished every day I can take it back. I know you will never be able to forgive me.”

Bryant’s sister, Teresa Wiggins, was the only person to give an impact statement. She said she has forgiven Jones, and she is now at peace.

“I’m not perfect. We being Christians, we have to forgive,” Wiggins said. “Two wrongs don’t make a right. He admitted today what he done, and I forgive him, but I don’t like what he done.”

Ricky Bryant said Robert was his only brother.

“We did everything together, hunting, fishing,” Ricky Bryant said. “He was a wonderful brother.”

Neilly Bryant, Robert Bryant’s mother, said she was pleased that she will not have to face a lengthy trial.

“I am glad,” she said. “I forgive him, too. We sin every day, and God forgives us.”

Ted Turner, a longtime friend and a former co-worker of Robert Bryant, agreed. Avoiding a trial was best for everyone, Turner said.

“He was a friend, a neighbor, a fellow firefighter,” Turner said. “This will make it easier on the family. They can move on.”

Two other men were charged in the fatal accident’s wake.

Andrew Whitney Hammonds, 33, of Singletary Church Road, was charged with fleeing the scene of a collision involving death, which is a felony. Donald Bruce Maynor was charged with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being an accessory after the fact to felony death by vehicle. Their cases are pending.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Bryant_1-1.jpg http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dennis-Jones_1-1.jpg

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.