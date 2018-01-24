Energy aid available at DSS, satellite sites

LUMBERTON — Applications for getting help paying the utility bill are being accepted through March 31 at the Robeson County Department of Social Services and several satellite sites.

People can apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DSS office located at 120 Glen Cowan Road in Lumberton.

People also can apply Feb. 5 to Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Heritage Center, 207 S. Main St. in Fairmont; Feb. 12 to Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Scout Hut, 104 N. Fourth St. in St Pauls; Feb. 19 to Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Rowland Town Hall, 202 W. Main St.; Feb. 26 through March 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Community Center, 122 Cross St. in Red Springs; and Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Feb. 27 through March 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Courtroom/Police Department at 105 N. Florence St. in Maxton.

An application can be downloaded from the Robeson County government website and mailed to the county Department of Social Services.

To be eligible, applicants must be vulnerable for their heat source at the time of application, must meet income eligibility requirement and must have $2,250 or less in resources.

Payment will be made to the energy vendor, either $200, $300 or $400 depending on the household size and income. Successful applicants should allow 30 to 45 days for the credit to show on the household utility bill.

American Indians should apply for energy aid at the Lumbee Tribal offices.