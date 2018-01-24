Work closes section of Old Whiteville Road

LUMBERTON — A section of Old Whiteville Road will be closed until Friday morning and again Monday and Tuesday so stormwater drainage pipes can be replaced.

The work near Beulah Church Road began Wednesday morning and forced the closure of both traffic lanes, said Chris Hodge, a state Department of Transportation supervisor. The cross lines will drain water from one side of the road to the other.

“Some cross lines have been in place about 50 years,” Hodge said. “We are trying to be proactive about it.”

The work is being done ahead of a road-resurfacing project scheduled for either spring or summer, Hodges said.

A state Department of Transportation crew works Wednesday to replace stormwater drainage pipes underneath Old Whiteville Road near Beulah Church Road. A section of Old Whiteville Road will be closed to both lanes of traffic until Friday and again Monday and Tuesday. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Closure-1_1.jpg A state Department of Transportation crew works Wednesday to replace stormwater drainage pipes underneath Old Whiteville Road near Beulah Church Road. A section of Old Whiteville Road will be closed to both lanes of traffic until Friday and again Monday and Tuesday.

