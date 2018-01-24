Fight leads to felony charges

RED SPRINGS — A local man who got into a fight with his girlfriend ended up facing felony charges, according to police.

Red Springs Police Department officers were called to the Hardee’s restaurant this past weekend and found Dewey Keith Mayes, 46, of 177 Kate Denny Road in Red Springs, in an altercation with his girlfriend, according to Capt. Kimothy Monroe. The officers learned Mayes had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Capt. Charles McMillian also discovered the Ford Escort in which Mayes drove to Hardee’s was stolen in Windsor, according to Monroe. Mayes was charged for that crime.

Mayes was taken to the Robeson County jail and placed under a $30,000 bond.

