Red Springs PD hires one, promotes two

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department recently welcomed a new officer and witnessed the promotion of two of their brethren.

Officer Matthew Aaron Lowry joined the force several weeks ago, Chief Ronnie Patterson said. Lowry is a graduate of the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Robeson Community College. He is a Robeson County native and Purnell Sweat High School graduate.

“In time, I’m sure Aaron will be an asset to Red Springs, and we are looking forward to seeing him do good things for our town and the state of North Carolina,” Patterson said.

Three-year veteran Vernon Drake Strickland recently was promoted to sergeant and six-year veteran Charles Junior McMillian to captain, Patterson said.

Marlin Kincent Locklear recently was named Red Springs honorary officer, Patterson said. He is the son of Sgt. Vernon Strickland.

“We are real proud of Marlin. He is a stand-up kind of guy who gets joy in helping others,” Patterson said.

Red Springs Police Department’s Capt. Charles McMillian, left, and Sgt. Vernon Strickland recently were promoted. Officer Aaron Lowry recently joined the department, and Marlin Locklear was named honorary officer. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Promotions_1.jpg Red Springs Police Department’s Capt. Charles McMillian, left, and Sgt. Vernon Strickland recently were promoted. Officer Aaron Lowry recently joined the department, and Marlin Locklear was named honorary officer.