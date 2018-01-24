UNCP, RCC grease education road

LUMBERTON — The road to higher education in Robeson County got easier after the signing Wednesday of the BraveStep agreement between Robeson Community College and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

BraveStep makes the jump from community college to the four-year university easier through a co-admissions program that brings UNCP advisors and admissions counselors to RCC’s campus. With 30 credit hours and an associate degree in arts or science in hand, RCC graduates are guaranteed admission to UNCP.

RCC students enrolled in the program will have two student identification cards. They will be able to take advantage of UNCP’s student services, including admission to athletic events and Givens Performing Arts Center events, and other student services.

RCC President Kimberly Gold and UNCP Chancellor Robin Cummings signed the memorandum of understanding Wednesday morning in the Workforce Development Center on the community college’s Lumberton campus.

“This agreement reflects the shared vision and mission of both our institutions,” Cummings said. “The academic success of our students is at the heart of this partnership.

“The university offers pathways for its students to other institutions for training in engineering, medicine and veterinary science, but equally important are the pathways from community college to our university. BraveStep is the brainchild of Dr. Gold and is the latest example of the long-standing collaboration between our institutions.”

There are 144 RCC graduates currently enrolled at UNCP, Cummings said. That number could grow with the BraveStep program.

It is win-win situation in the best of two worlds for RCC students, Gold said.

“One of the things I was excited about when I came to RCC is that this community has both a community college and a university,” Gold said. “RCC has a strong partnership with UNCP.”

Pathways to higher education are critical for students and employers, Gold said.

“Our job at RCC is to offer clear and seamless pathways to jobs and further education,” she said. “That’s what BraveStep is about.”

Two students who benefited from both RCC and UNCP gave testimonials during the signing ceremony.

“I was 32 and a single mom when I enrolled at RCC,” Kimberly Fuqua said. “I had nothing when I came here, and I have everything now.”

Fuqua, now a Special Education major at UNCP, said she received a sound education and outstanding advisement at RCC.

Ross Masters is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate who worked in business after graduation but set his sights on a career in medicine. He took courses to become a paramedic at RCC and courses at UNCP to prepare him for acceptance into medical school.

“I enjoyed both experiences,” Masters said. “My paramedic training and work got me workforce ready, and UNCP helped me to check every box for applying to medical school.”

Robin Cummings, chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and Robeson Community College President Kimberly Gold sign an agreement Wednesday to ease the transition from community college to university. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_RCCUNCP.jpg Robin Cummings, chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and Robeson Community College President Kimberly Gold sign an agreement Wednesday to ease the transition from community college to university.