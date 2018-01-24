Two take plea in 2014 murder

LUMBERTON — Two men have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Superior Court in connection to a 2014 murder.

Christopher McGeachy and Darick McArthur were charged in the Dec. 11, 2014, murder of James Johnson, 72, and the assault and attempted murder of Rodney Maynard during the attempted armed robbery of Roscoe’s Convenience Store in Red Springs, according to information from county District Attorney Johnson Britt.

Also charged were Vayshawn McLean and Ladarrian Krease, according to Britt. All four were scheduled for trial this week, but McLean’s and Krease’s cases were continued until May 7, 2019.

McGeachy entered his guilty plea on Tuesday, according to Britt. McGeachy will be sentenced at a later date. His plea agreement requires him to fully cooperate with the state and testify truthfully against McLean and Krease should their cases be brought to trial. McGeachy faces a minimum of 12 years in prison.

On Monday, McArthur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 16 years, six months, to 21 years in prison, according to Britt. McArthur receives credit for time served in jail. He was arrested on Dec. 20, 2014, and has remained in custody since his arrest.

McGeachy was 18 years old at the time of Johnson’s death. He orginaly was sought as a person of interest. McGeachy turned himself in at the Red Springs Police Department about two weeks after the attempted robbery and murder.

McGeachy was charged with first-degree murder; attempted first-degree murder; attempted armed robbery; and assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury for the shooting that killed Johnson and injured Maynard, a clerk at the store.

McArthur was 22 at the time of the crimes at Roscoe’s Convenience Store. He was arrested on unrelated charges the night of the shooting and jailed in Hoke County.

Maynard said in the days after his surgery that McArthur was a frequent customer at Roscoe’s.

Christopher McGeachy http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Christopher-McGeachy_1.jpg Christopher McGeachy http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Darick-McArthur_2.jpg