LUMBERTON — Four men robbed the Dollar General Store on Roberts Avenue on Wednesday night at gunpoint.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, the men, all wearing masks, entered the store at around 9:41 p.m. and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information concerning this armed robbery should call Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.