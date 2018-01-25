Posted on by


RAEFORD — Two Red Springs teenagers are facing drug-related charges in Hoke County.

Joshua Ray Jacobs, 17, of Nutley Drive; and Dakota Nick Hunt, 18, of Paxton Loop, were arrested recently in the Cope Road area by detectives from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Each has been charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana and for felony conspiracy.

Jacobs also was charged with having no operator’s license. Hunt faces the additional charge of carrying a concealed handgun. Both are being held in the Hoke County Detention Center, each under a $25,000 secured bond.

Authorities seized 56 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

