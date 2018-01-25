Goodwill gester equips students

LUMBERTON — When Stephanie McLean asked a classroom full of fifth-graders what they want to be when they grow up, the students revealed a variety of ambitions.

Actress.

Football player.

Teacher.

FBI agent.

And doctor.

McLean, director of Regional Community Development for the Goodwill Community Foundation, gave about 700 students at Carroll Middle School the tools to pursue those dreams this week as part of the Goodwill Community School Supply Initiative.

“Contained in this package is the golden ring to your future,” she told one group of students while holding a bag full of school supplies.

Faculty members selected students from kindergarten through sixth grade to take part in the program. Each participant took home a bag with essentials such as pencils, composition notebooks, pencil sharpeners, glue sticks and scissors.

The students received the kits at no cost. Each bag cost the foundation about $5 to put together.

Students have the freedom to use the supplies as they wish, but McLean advised them to use the tools creatively. She told them about how gadgets such as the cellphone didn’t exist when she was in grade school, and challenged them to come up with the next big invention.

“You can all be that next person,” McLean said. “This packet might hold the key to do that.”

Goodwill’s initiative will give thousands of students in Robeson County access to free supplies.

“In this county we’re going to give out over 8,000 school supply kits to about 19 elementary schools,” McLean said. “Throughout Eastern North Carolina we’ll be giving these away.”

McLean shares a common message with each group of students that comes for her presentation.

“There are no bad kids,” McLean told one group. “If anyone ever tells you you’re bad, tell them I said they were wrong.”

Ultimately, McLean hopes the initiative will help the students realize they have many supporters looking out for them, including Goodwill.

“It’s an awesome privilege to be able to meet so many children who are working hard and doing their best trying to get through school,” she said.

The most rewarding part of the process was seeing how the students reacted to the kits, McLean said.

“It’s been having them look at the kit and say, ‘This is for me,’ to know that it’s going to help them to be able to finish their work,” she said. “Also for them to know that we’re here for them, we’re part of their support team.

“The third thing is being able to connect with communities. We want to be able to come alongside the communities, with the children and parents. This is the first way to do that.”

One of the goals of the Goodwill Community Foundation is to “create a better life through supporting the academic success of children in Eastern North Carolina, especially those living at or near poverty,” according to the organization’s website.

“Meeting this need assures that a child has the essential tools necessary to succeed in school,” the Rev. Dennis McLain, president of Goodwill Community Foundation, said in a statement. “Not only does this resource provide financial relief, but it also saves the parent the time and transportation costs associated with purchasing these items.”

The Durham foundation aims to provide resources such as employment, volunteer opportunities, family and disability services, and youth programs. The foundation operates 29 stores throughout North Carolina, including two in Fayetteville. The stores take donations of clothing, appliances, furniture, and other household items.

More information on the organization can be found at gfcglobal.org.

Stephanie McLean, director of Regional Community Development for the Goodwill Community Foundation, presents a school supply kit to fifth-grade students at Carroll Middle School. Goodwill is giving away about 8,000 kits to select Robeson County students as part of the Goodwill Community School Supply Initiative program. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_49102018124161839473-2.jpg Stephanie McLean, director of Regional Community Development for the Goodwill Community Foundation, presents a school supply kit to fifth-grade students at Carroll Middle School. Goodwill is giving away about 8,000 kits to select Robeson County students as part of the Goodwill Community School Supply Initiative program.

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tester_Brandon.

