Second man charged in bank robbery

LUMBERTON — A second man has been arrested in connection to Tuesday’s armed robbery of PNC Bank in Lumberton.

Rashad Donavan Young, 26, of 421 W. Lewis St. in Whiteville, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by convicted felon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm, according to information from Capt. Terry Parker, of the Lumberton Police Department. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond and will have his first court appearance in Robeson County District Court on Friday.

Young was detained on Wednesday morning and questioned, according to Parker. However, there was not enough probable cause to arrest Young at the time, so he was released.

“However, as the investigation has continued now probable cause has been established at this time, which is the reason for his arrest,” Parker said in the statement.

Two bank robbers remain at large.

