Fuller’s making county comeback

PEMBROKE — Pembroke is replacing one landmark restaurant with another as Fuller’s Old Fashioned BBQ takes over the former Sheff’s Seafood location on Third Street at the railroad tracks.

Fuller’s hopes to open on Feb. 6 with its classic Southern buffet menu, said Demetrius Hunt, who owns the restaurant with two brothers, James and Eric, and a sister, Sandra. The new location will seat more than 250.

Fuller’s turned 30 on the month Hurricane Matthew poured 8 feet of flood water into its Lumberton restaurant, which was located at N.C. 211 and Interstate 95. The late Fuller Locklear founded the restaurant, which was written up in Southern Living magazine and included in many travel articles and guides for its big buffet populated with Southern favorites from collards and barbecue to banana pudding.

Reopening the Lumberton location in the flood plain was ruled out by insurance companies, city inspectors and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Another Lumberton location is still on the drawing board, Hunt said.

“We’re so happy to be back in Robeson County — it feels good,” Hunt said. “There is a lot of work to do.”

Sheff’s was a long-time favorite in Pembroke, offering Calabash-style seafood with a special on fried spots Tuesdays. The restaurant was more than 30 years old and located in a wood-paneled, restored warehouse.

“I love the rustic look,” Hunt said. “It already feels like home.”

Health issues caused owner James Sheffield to lease the restaurant to Phil Davis, who is also a veteran of the seafood restaurant business. When the lease came available, Fuller’s took the plunge.

“For years, people said we should open a restaurant in Pembroke,” Hunt said. “When the opportunity presented itself, we didn’t think twice. Our father always said, ‘When a door opens, go for it.’”

Joyce Locklear is a Pembroke resident who is ready to get in the line at the buffet.

“The coming soon sign gets me all excited,” she said. “Every day I drive by and can’t help but think of those candied yams, rutabagas and corn bread. Just thinking of that long bar filled with all those scrumptious foods makes me hungry. I would like to thank them in advance for taking the stress away from trying to decide what’s for dinner. I’ll be stopping by frequently to fill a couple of carry out plates for the family.”

After the Lumberton location closed, Fuller’s opened a second Fayetteville location and took its staff with them. The Pembroke location will be staffed with a combination of former Sheff’s workers, Fayetteville employees and new hires.

“This is the right thing to do, while we work to get back in Lumberton,” Hunt said. “The Lumberton project is going slow, but we’re determined to return. We had so many loyal customer coming off I-95 and from the local area.”

Lumberton area customers hungry for all-you-can-eat Southern cuisine may console themselves with a short drive up N.C. 711.

Sylvia Pate is ready for the road trip.

“Can hardly wait,” she said. “I have been missing out on getting my good vegetables and other goodies. Always frequented the Lumberton location but will definitely go to Pembroke. Glad to see that the family will be opening back up in Robeson County.”

By Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or bigelow@yahoo.com.

