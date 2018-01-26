Sealey: No plan to end manhunt until fugitives caught

LUMBERTON — Local law enforcement leaders said they will not end the manhunt until the last two people who robbed PNC Bank are caught.

“We haven’t stopped and we will not stop until this is over,” Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey said Friday evening. “We have worked this investigation since it started and have been working around the clock.”

Four people robbed the bank on North Chestnut Street in Lumberton on Tuesday afternoon. The robbers were seen coming out of the bank by Lumberton police officers and a chase ensued that ended in Columbus County.

Several law enforcement agencies have spent many hours on this investigation, Sealey said. Police officers and deputies from multiple counties, and state and federal agents have interviewed people in the area, canvassed the areas where the robbers were last seen and followed leads.

Sealey again urged the public to remain vigilant and contact the Sheriff’s Office if they see anything suspicious or have any information that may lead to the arrest of the two bank robbers still at large.

Rashad Donavan Young, 26, of 421 W. Lewis St. in Whiteville, made his first court appearance Friday at the Robeson County Courthouse. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm.

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond, according to Capt. Terry Parker, of the Lumberton Police Department..

District Judge Toni King asked Young if he would hire an attorney, represent himself or ask for a court appointed attorney.

He chose to have a court-appointed lawyer.

“I don’t really know what my money is looking like right now, outside,” Young said.

King assigned Greg Bullard to represent Young.

Young has a probable cause hearing on Friday at the Robeson County courthouse.

Young was detained on Wednesday morning and questioned, according to Parker. That happened after a resident, D.J. Powers, held him at gunpoint after he saw Young roaming around in his yard and call police. Powers posted Facebook videos of the encounter.

However, there was not enough probable cause to arrest Young at the time so he was released and dropped off at Walmart. Lawmen arrested him later after more evidence pointed to him as one of the bank robbers.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn also has been arrested and charged in connection with the bank robbery. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of second-degree kidnapping; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As of late Friday afternoon more than 100 officers and agents from local, state federal law enforcement agencies were continuing the manhuntin a search area that spans much of western Columbus County and parts of neighboring Bladen and Robeson counties. The search for the robbers was being coordinated by a command center set up in the Allenton Volunteer Fire Department building, located on Old Whiteville Road.

“The investigation remains full steam ahead until the last fugitive has been captured and is in custody,” said Erich Hackney, an investigator with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office.

By Annick Joseph staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

