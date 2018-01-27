Red Springs could hire manager Monday

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday at Town Hall at 6 p.m. to vote on the possible hiring of a new town manager.

The board normally meets on the first Tuesday of the month,

If approved, the candidate would replace James Bennett, whose last day is scheduled to be Wednesday.

Bennett became town manager in 2012. He originally announced that he would retire in December, but extended that departure date in order to allow more time to find a replacement.

The town’s annual audit will also be discussed at the meeting.