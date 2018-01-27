Body could be missing 4-year-old

LAURINBURG — A body was found today that authorities believe is that of a 4-year-old Scotland County boy who has been missing since since Wednesday.

The FBI said the body was found in a pond off Pea Bridge Road, less than a mile from Crestline Road where Raul Johnson lived and was last seen. It was found when the pond was drained. Divers had searched it without any luck.

The FBI was waiting for a medical examiner to confirm that the body is Raul and to determine a cause of death.

Raul reportedly wandered away from his home where he was being watched by his grandfather.

Over four days, multiple local, state and federal agencies, helped with the search.

Raul Johnson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_4764.jpg Raul Johnson