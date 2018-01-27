Thin to win

Walmart Supercenter Manager John Hendren took a break from working to buy some Thin Mints from sisters, Emily Guidry, 11, and Shelby Guidry, 14. The girls are members of Troop No. 1524 and have been selling cookies since they were in kindergarten. The troop’s goal is to sell 15,000 boxes of cookies to fund a trip to Washington D.C. To find a cookie booth go to nccoastalpines.org and add a zip code to the “find cookies” button.

