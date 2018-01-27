Two bank robbery suspects ID’d

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police have released the names of two men who lawmen say helped rob the PNC Bank on Tuesday. Two others have been arrested and are in custody.

The suspects are Daquan Pridgen, 26, of Memory Twin Circle, Whiteville, and Demetris “Boo Boo”Sean Robinson, 26, of Golf Course Road in Whiteville, according to a statement from police Capt. Terry Parker. They have so far eluded a manhunt including as many as 15o law enforcement officers that began Tuesday and has spanned three counties.

Pridgen and Robinson are black. Pridgen is described as thin, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a tattoo of a dollar sign on his left forearm; Robinson is also 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has gold teeth.

Among the charges they face are robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and multiple counts of assault on law enforcement with a firearm.

”These men have displayed extreme violence towards law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous,” the statement said. “If anyone sees either individual or has information as to their whereabouts, they should immediately call 911. Persons are cautioned not to approach them but to contact local law enforcement immediately.”

Four people robbed the bank on North Chestnut Street in Lumberton on Tuesday about 3:30 p.m.. The robbers were seen coming out of the bank by Lumberton police officers and a high-speed chase ensued during which gunfire was exchange. It ended when the gray Saturn the robbers were in wrecked in Columbus County. The robbers then fled into woods.

Rashad Donavan Young, 26, of 421 W. Lewis St. in Whiteville, made his first court appearance Friday at the Robeson County Courthouse. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm.

He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn also has been arrested and charged in connection with the bank robbery. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of second-degree kidnapping; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also under a $1 million secured bond.

Police have said they recovered some money, but $40,000 is still missing.

As of late Friday afternoon more than 100 officers and agents from local, state federal law enforcement agencies were continuing the manhunt in a search area that spans much of western Columbus County and parts of neighboring Bladen and Robeson counties. The search for the robbers was being coordinated by a command center set up in the Allenton Volunteer Fire Department building, located on Old Whiteville Road.

“The investigation remains full steam ahead until the last fugitive has been captured and is in custody,” said Erich Hackney, an investigator with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office.

Donnie Douglas Editor

Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649 or ddouglas@robesonian.com.

