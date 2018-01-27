Britt says he will fight GOP plan on redrawing judicial districts

LUMBERTON — State Sen. Danny Britt has enlisted with a growing chorus of locally elected officials in opposing a House plan to redraw judicial districts, which opponents say would sap Robeson County of the courtroom tools it needs to fight the worst crime rate in the state.

A Republican, Britt’s objections pit him against a Republican redistricting bill that would put Robeson and Scotland counties together after a 30-year separation. Judicial District 16B is a stand-alone Robeson district today, with 16A including Richmond, Anson, Scotland and Hoke counties.

Britt is joined in his dissent by, among others, District Attorney Johnson Britt, and Superior Court Judges Frank Floyd and Greg Bell.

Britt said the General Assembly is moving too quickly and without adequate input from the judicial branch. He calls the changes in House Bill 717 “vast.”

“I am opposed from a policy standpoint to the vast changes the General Assembly is attempting to make to the judicial districts across the state absent adequate weigh-in from interested stakeholders,” said Britt, who is a lawyer. “I do believe the court system in some areas does need an overhaul as it has been more than 50 years since a major overhaul has taken place.

“I do not believe, however, it was carried out in the correct way by Rep. Justin Burr, who has no particular expertise in the judicial branch or court system,” he said. “With that being said, my concern is and always will be my district and constituents.”

Britt represents all of Robeson and Columbus counties.

Britt pledged to work to keep Robeson a stand-alone district. The county each year ranks at the top in the state in violent, property and overall crime.

“Due to many factors, we have the largest backlog of criminal cases in the entire state,” Britt said. “Adding an additional county with minimal resources only serves to make this issue worse.”

Britt is optimistic about his chances to move the Senate into keeping Robeson’s district intact, although he was not appointed to the committee tasked with redistricting.

District Attorney Johnson Britt says Robeson’s resources are already strained.

“I can’t say this plan is good or bad; it’s just not well thought out,” he said. “Robeson ranks at the top of the state for its caseload in criminal court.

“Raleigh does not seem to understand that,” he said. “It was that way 24 years ago when I became the district attorney.”

The House proposal would eliminate one Superior Court judgeship from the three currently residing in Robeson and Scotland and one district attorney, likely Scotland County’s, according to Johnson Britt.

“Thirty years ago, Scotland was split off from Robeson for the purpose of providing more resources and more local representation for the smaller county,” Britt said. “The larger counties dominated elections.”

Britt has said he will not seek another term in office, but the House bill would extend his term for two additional years.

“I have said I will serve out my term, so I will serve out the added two years,” Britt said, but added this exception: “If the congressional districts change, and Robeson is no longer tied to Charlotte, I plan to run for Congress.”

Matthew Scott and Joe Osmond have announced their candidacies for district attorney in District 16B. The filing period opens on Feb. 12. Both work as assistant district attorneys.

“Matt and Joe need to know something definitively,” Johnson Britt said. “The General Assembly, in their wisdom, could delay the election after they have filed.

“Some of this is politics, but all of it is bad policy,” he said. “I know I was not consulted.”

Bell spoke with the The Robesonian when judicial redistricting was first being talked about.

“It’s definitely going to be a disadvantage to Robeson County,” Bell said. “It doesn’t make sense. There haven’t been changes like these made in judicial districts in 60 years.”

Floyd said then that redistricting issue is “all political” and designed to get more Republican judges elected to the bench. He is concerned about the loss of a Superior Court judgeship in Robeson County and the loss of associated judicial resources.

“I’m against losing resources to an act of political favoritism,” Floyd said. “We don’t know everything about how these changes will affect us. When we move resources will we cut back magistrates? Cut back the Clerk of Court offices?”

The state constitution gives the authority to the General Assembly to redraw the borders “from time to time.” According to Republican lawmakers, broad changes are needed to the judicial districts to create fairer and more uniform maps. Democrats argue the changess are designed to help Republicans win more judicial seats.

According to the proposed judicial redistricting plan approved by the House committee, there are 11 districts that would be created where current judges would be pitted against each other for election. The result would be forcing some experienced judges out of office, while 18 other districts would lack incumbents.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Scott Bigelow can be reached at 910-644-4497 or bigelow@yahoo.com.

