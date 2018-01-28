Third suspect in bank theft arrested

LUMBERTON — A third person has been arrested and charged in the armed robbery last week of the PNC Bank in downtown Lumberton.

According to WMBF News, Daquan Pridgen, 26, of Memory Twin Circle, Whiteville, was arrested today and charged in the robbery. He is in jail in Columbus County.

That leaves one suspect, Demetris “Boo Boo”Sean Robinson, 26, of Golf Course Road in Whiteville, still on the run.

Robinson is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has gold teeth.

Four people wearing makes robbed the bank on North Chestnut Street in Lumberton on Tuesday about 3:30 p.m.. The robbers were seen coming out of the bank by Lumberton police officers and a high-speed chase ensued during which gunfire was exchange. It ended when the gray Saturn the robbers were in wrecked in Columbus County. The robbers then fled into woods.

Rashad Donavan Young, 26, of 421 W. Lewis St. in Whiteville, made his first court appearance Friday at the Robeson County Courthouse. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm.

He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn also has been arrested and charged in connection with the bank robbery. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of second-degree kidnapping; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also under a $1 million secured bond.

Police have said they recovered some money, but $40,000 is still missing.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_pridgen2018127182937943-2.jpg http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_robinson2018127182920675-2.jpg