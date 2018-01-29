Red Springs residents face felony charges

RED SPRINGS — A man and a teenager face felony charges after being arrested and charged with unrelated crimes.

Dobie Jacobs, of 160 Brigman St. in Red Springs, was arrested Thursday, and Maximus Nicademus Lowery, 16, of 168 Front St. in Red Springs, was arrested Friday, said Maj. Kimothy Monroe, of the Red Springs Police Department.

Jacobs was charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a female, Monroe said. Jacobs was arrested after he struck a female friend with a rake while she visited him at his house and damaged her nose.

Jacobs was taken to the Robeson County jail, Monroe said. Bond was denied for the assault on female charge.

“No bonds are typically given on domestic matters until seen by a judge,” Monroe said.

Lowery was charged with breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering, Monroe said. He was taken to the Robeson County jail and placed under a $5,000 bond.

Lowery is accused of breaking into the home of a high school classmate and stealing multiple electronic devices, according to Detective Chris McManus. One of the stole devices is a Segway scooter valued more than $2,200.

Dobie Jacobs http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dobie-Jacobs_1.jpg Dobie Jacobs Maximus Lowery http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Maximus-Nicademus-Lowery_2.jpg Maximus Lowery