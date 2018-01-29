Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County County Sheriff’s Office:

Chasity Jacobs, Dallas Road in Lumberton; Shanell Govan, N.C 41 South in Lumberton; Latasha Murray, Mount Tabor Road in Red Springs; Kimberly Brewer, Union Chapel Road in Pembroke; Wanda Ouzts, Broadridge Road in Orrum; James Chavis, Sqaure Lane in Shannon; Daneille Forester, Vidalia Circle in Lumberton; Lazaro De La Cruz, Resa Loop Drive in Lumberton; Chris Dudley, Affinity Road in Fairmont; B&B Assisted Living, Preston Road in Maxton; Noble Self Storage, Starlite Drive in Lumberton; Hubert Blue, Island Grove Road in Maxton; Sylvia Coronado, Resa Loop Drive in Lumberton; Gerald Strickland, U.S. 74 West in Pembroke; BMCO Construction Inc., Kenric Road in Lumberton; Donna Barath, Huntsville Drive in Fairmont; Judy Freeman, Collins Drive in Lumberton; F.M. Hunt, Huntsville Drive in Fairmont; Brianna Locklear, Atkinson Road in Orrum; and Allen Oxendine, Nynelle Drive in Lumberton.

The following incidents of assault inflicting serious injury were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Randall Sykes, on N.C. 711 in Lumberton, and Elvis Oxendine, on N.C. 72 West in Lumberton.

The following incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

AE&T Auto, N.C. 41 South in Fairmont, and Donald Russ, N.C. 72 East in Lumberton.