Bank robbery suspect now facing attempted murder charges

LUMBERTON — A suspect in the armed robbery of PNC Bank now faces charges of attempted murder, and a fifth person has been arrested in connection to the robbery.

Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson, 26, of Golf Course Road in Whiteville, remains at large. Robinson is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and having gold teeth.

“After continued investigation, interview of witnesses and the review of all evidence collected thus far, charges against Robinson have been upgraded to 10 counts of attempted murder,” Eric Hackney, investigator for the District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The upgraded charges stem from the nine members of the Lumberton Police Department and one Robeson County sheriff’s deputy who were shot at by Robinson during the high-speed chase that ensued when the PNC Bank on North Chestnut Street in Lumberton was robbed last week, Hackney said.

Robinson also is facing five counts of kidnapping, six counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, he said.

“Robinson has been entered as a fugitive into the national crime information center,” Hackney said. “He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Do not approach him.”

Members of the public are advised to call 911 if they see anything suspicious or have any information that may lead to Robinson’s arrest.

A fifth suspect in the Jan. 23 armed robbery of the PNC Bank has been identified by law enforcement.

The unidentified suspect is being held in an undisclosed jail under a federal warrant somewhere in the Eastern District of North Carolina, said Don Connelly, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman.

A press conference about the case has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lumberton Police Department, located at 1305 Godwin Ave. in Lumberton.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the bank robbery.

Daquan Pridgen, 26, of Memory Twin Circle in Whiteville, was arrested Sunday at the Cumberland County jail and charged in connection to the robbery, according to Lumberton police. He was placed under a $1.4 million bond and is now in federal custody in an undisclosed location in North Carolina.

Four people wearing masks robbed the bank about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23. The robbers were seen coming out of the bank by Lumberton police officers and a high-speed chase ensued during which gunfire was exchanged. The chase ended when the gray Saturn the robbers were in wrecked in Columbus County. The robbers then fled into woods.

Rashad Donavan Young, 26, of 421 W. Lewis St. in Whiteville, made his first court appearance Friday at the Robeson County Courthouse. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm. He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn also has been arrested and charged in connection with the bank robbery. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of second-degree kidnapping; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also under a $1 million secured bond.

Police have said they recovered some money, but $40,000 is still missing.

Demetris Robinson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Erich-Hackney_1-18.jpg Demetris Robinson Daquan Pridgen http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Pridgen_1.jpg Daquan Pridgen Demetris Robinson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Robinson_2.jpg Demetris Robinson

Hunt continues for Robinson

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.