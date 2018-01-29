Red Springs presented with clean audit

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners on Monday were presented with a clean town audit.

Still, a word of caution was offered by Alan Thompson, an accountant with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co. He urged board members to be consistent in contacting the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding reimbursements for post-Hurricane Matthew spending.

He also advised them to be smart about the allocation of current funding until the FEMA assistance arrives.

Mayor Edward Henderson agreed with Thompson’s assessment, saying the town needs to continue to improve its fiscal matters.

“We’re stable financially, but we’re not where we want to be,” Henderson said.

The board also approved the hiring of David Ashburn as the next town manager. The public is invited to a meet-and-greet event with Ashburn at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Red Springs Community Building.

The board recognized outgoing Manager James Bennett, whose last day is Thursday.

“As the board matures, as they gel together, I think they will do good things as they make the decisions that will affect Red Springs,” Bennett said. “We are in good shape.”

Bennett assumed the role of town manager in 2012.

The next meeting of the board is set for Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. Monday’s meeting was specially called.

