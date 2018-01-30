Crime report

Mary Spencer, of Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her vehicle located on St. John Circle, valued at about $11,000.

An employee from Don’s Welding and JD Portable Machine Service, located on 17th Street, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone squeezed through a door and stole various items, including powers tools such as a wire feeder for welder, a skill saw and chainsaw, in the amount of about $2,700.

Kevin Grant of Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his cell phone, wallet, three men’s rings valued at at about $1,700 and $3,000 in cash from the Comfort Inn located on Dawn Drive.

An employee from Knights Inn located on Lackey Street reported that someone broke a window and stole a television valued at about $100.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joseph Locklear, Midway Road, Rowland; Elsa Cardenas, Blue Road, Parkton; Donald Wilkes, McGirt Gin Road, Maxton; Benjamin Graham, Desperado Drive, Lumberton.

Joseph Stokes reported a vehicle was stolen from N.C. 72 East in Lumberton.