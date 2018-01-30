Hunt goes on for 5th robbery suspect

LUMBERTON — Investigators aren’t saying much about possible new developments concerning the Jan. 23 PNC bank heist.

“The policy of the U.S. Department of Justice is to not discuss any ongoing investigations,” Don Connelly, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman, said Tuesday.

A press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Lumberton Police Department was postponed. As of Tuesday evening no date, time or location for the rescheduled press conference had been set.

“Ongoing investigative steps prevents us from having the event today,” Connelly said.

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the robbery and there is one fugitive still being sought.

Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson, 26, of Golf Course Road in Whiteville, is still being sought. He is now facing attempted murder charges. Robinson is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and having gold teeth.

“After continued investigation, interview of witnesses and the review of all evidence collected thus far, charges against Robinson have been upgraded to 10 counts of attempted murder,” Eric Hackney, investigator for the District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The upgraded charges stem from when Robinson shot at lawmen during the high-speed chase that followed shortly after PNC Bank on North Chestnut Street in Lumberton was robbed last week. No law enforcement officers were injured as a result.

Robinson is also facing five counts of kidnapping, six counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, he said.

“Robinson has been entered as a fugitive into the national crime information center,” Hackney said. “He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Do not approach him.”

Lawmen say call 911 if there is information concerning Robinson.

A fifth suspect in the Jan. 23 armed robbery of the PNC Bank has been identified by law enforcement, but his name has not been released.

That person is being held in an undisclosed jail under a federal warrant somewhere in the Eastern District of North Carolina, said Connelly, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman.

Three other people have been arrested in connection with the bank robbery.

Daquan Pridgen, 26, of Memory Twin Circle in Whiteville, was arrested Sunday at the Cumberland County jail and charged in connection to the robbery. He was placed under a $1.4 million bond and is now in federal custody in an undisclosed location in North Carolina.

Rashad Donavan Young, 26, of 421 W. Lewis St. in Whiteville, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm. He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of second-degree kidnapping; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also under a $1 million secured bond.

Four people wearing masks robbed the bank about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23. The robbers were seen coming out of the bank by Lumberton police officers and a high-speed chase ensued during which gunfire was exchanged. The chase ended when the gray Saturn the robbers were in wrecked in Columbus County. The robbers then fled into woods.

Police have said they recovered some money, but $40,000 is still missing.

By Annick Joseph staff writer

