Lumberton man hits Powerball, clams $2 million prize

RALEIGH — Lumberton resident Anthony Felder, who claimed a $2 million Powerball prize Tuesday, said he plans to use the prize to repair the damage Hurricane Matthew caused to his home.

“The flooding damaged the floors and insulation,” Felder said. “We’ll finish those repairs and fix up some other parts of the house. We’ll finally be able to do those little things we’ve dreamed of.”

The former truck driver’s good luck happened Saturday when he stopped at Atkinson’s Cigarette Land on West Fifth Street in Lumberton. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $1,410,020. In addition to home repairs, Felder plans to get a new black F-150 truck.

“I was on my way home from the barber and needed to use the restroom,” Felder said. “I stopped at the first store I could find. While I was there, I figured I’d get a Powerball ticket.”

Felder put the $3 Power Play ticket in his book bag and didn’t think about it until early Tuesday morning.

“I heard that someone from Lumberton had a winning Powerball ticket,” Felder said. “I just had a feeling it was mine.”

He looked at the ticket and saw that it matched all five white balls drawn.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Felder said. “I thought, ‘Wow! Is this for real? Am I dreaming?’”

The winning numbers were 17-21-26-47-54 for the white balls and 7 for the red Powerball.

The lucky ticket matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million, beating odds of one in 11.7 million. Because the ticket had the Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million, when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

Felder wasn’t dreaming, and claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. The jackpot has reached $127 million, worth $78.4 million cash.

Draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise money for education.

Robeson County has received $93.3 million for education since 2006, and nearly $10 million in 2017.

The Public Schools of Robeson County spent the money as follows: $5.7 million for non-teaching, support staff, $1.6 million for construction, $2.2 million for pre-kindergarten, $407,306 for college scholarships and $168,109 for UNC students’ financial aid.