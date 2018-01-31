Deadline at noon to speak at county board meeting

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday will accept public comment concerning plans to buy the Native Angels office, but the deadline to get on the agenda is noon today.

County Manager Ricky Harris said Chairman Raymond Cummings has decided to allow public comment during the meeting, which is the first of the month. Typically public comment is only allowed during the second meeting of the month, which is on the third Monday.

There are no plans to move the venue away from the county administrative building on Elm Street in Lumberton to accommodate a larger crowd.

The commissioners on Jan. 22 voted to begin negotiations with Angel Exchange LLC to buy the building at COMtech, which is listed at $6 million. Central office staff are working out of the building under a lease agreement that expires on July 31, with the option to extend the lease three months.

Anyone wishing to speak should send an email to the county clerk, Tammy Freeman, at tammy.freeman@co.robeson.nc.us. The message must contain contact information and the topic to be discussed.

Cummings has been the loudest proponent of buying the building. He was joined by Commissioners Roger Oxendine, Jerry Stephens and Berlester Campbell in telling Harris to begin negotiations to buy the building. Commissioners Tom Taylor, Lance Herndon and Noah Woods voted against. Commissioner David Edge was out of town, and has criticized the commissioners for voting to spend million of dollars without allowing him a voice.

Raymond Cummings http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_raymond-cummings2018131101713544.jpg Raymond Cummings