Teen found with loaded gun on LHS campus

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton teenager has been charged with having a loaded gun on the campus of Lumberton High School.

The 15-year-old student was not in class Tuesday but was seen on campus, according to Tasha Oxendine, public relations officer for Public Schools of Robeson County. The teen, whose name is not being released because of his age, tried to flee but was apprehended in the parking lot by faculty members. A loaded gun was found on the student.

“No one was in any danger and the situation was handled immediately without any distractions,” said Larry Obeda, Lumberton High School principal.