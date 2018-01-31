Posted on by

Teen found with loaded gun on LHS campus


Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton teenager has been charged with having a loaded gun on the campus of Lumberton High School.

The 15-year-old student was not in class Tuesday but was seen on campus, according to Tasha Oxendine, public relations officer for Public Schools of Robeson County. The teen, whose name is not being released because of his age, tried to flee but was apprehended in the parking lot by faculty members. A loaded gun was found on the student.

“No one was in any danger and the situation was handled immediately without any distractions,” said Larry Obeda, Lumberton High School principal.

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:28 pm |    

Decision could come today on who will manage Southside

Decision could come today on who will manage Southside
8:26 pm |    

Feds mum on fifth suspect

Feds mum on fifth suspect
7:55 pm
Updated: 8:38 pm. |    

Cummings still pushing Native Angels buy

Cummings still pushing Native Angels buy
comments powered by Disqus