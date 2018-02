RED SPRINGS — The public is invited to a meet and greet with David Ashburn, the new town manager of Red Springs, today at 6 p.m. at the Red Springs Community Building.

The town’s Board of Eommisioners on Monday approved Ashburn’s hiring.

He replaces James Bennett, whose last day in office was Thurday. Bennett began his tenure as town manager in 2012.

The community building is at 122 Cross St.