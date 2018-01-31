Crime report

Randi Locklear, of Fairmont, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a black Toyota Camry from Carver Street on Tuesday.

Martha Horne reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office a vehice was stolen from U.S. 301 North in Parkton.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Carrie Baldwin, Martin Luther King Drive, Lumberton; Irene Lewis, McQueen Road, Red Springs; Wiliam Herring N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge; Tonya Hunt, Rowan Road, Lumberton; Florist Mavis, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Moores Brothers Beef, Prospect Road, Maxton;