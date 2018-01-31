Feds mum on fifth suspect

LUMBERTON — Federal authorities continue to be silent on a fifth person they say was involved in the Jan. 23 bank robbery of the PNC Bank in downtown Lumberton.

They won’t identify the person by name, or say how he or she was involved in the robbery. Early reports were two men and two women were involved, and later it was said all four robbers were men. Then earlier this week, lawmen said a fifth person was involved, but have not provided details.

There were no new developments as of Wednesday, according to Don Connelly, spokesman for the Department of Justice.

“No information will be released on these defendants until their initial appearance before a federal judge,” he said.

The last two arrested, Daquan Pridgen, 26, of Memory Twin Circle in Whiteville, and the fifth person not identified are in federal custody in an undisclosed location in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Pridgen is under a $1.4 million bond.

One suspect is still on the run, having eluded a manhunt immediately following the robbery that included as many as 150 lawmen from various agencies.

Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson, 26, of Golf Course Road in Whiteville, faces not only the robbery charges, but attempted murder charges because police said he fired shots at lawmen during a high-speed chase that followed the robbery.

“Robinson has been entered as a fugitive into the national crime information center,” said Eric Hackney, investigator for the District Attorney’s Office. “He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Do not approach him.”

Robinson is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and having gold teeth. Lawmen say call 911 if there is information concerning Robinson.

Robinson is also facing five counts of kidnapping, six counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Two others have been charged.

Rashad Donavan Young, 26, of 421 W. Lewis St. in Whiteville, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm. He is being held under a $1 million secured bond.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 29, of Bitmore Road, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of second-degree kidnapping; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also under a $1 million secured bond.

Four people disguised in masks, gloves and glasses, robbed the bank about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23. The robbers were seen coming out of the bank by Lumberton police officers and a high-speed chase ensued during which gunfire was exchanged. The chase ended when the gray Saturn the robbers were in wrecked in Columbus County. The robbers then fled into woods.

Police have said they recovered some money, but $40,000 is still missing.

http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Robinson_22018131171943261.jpg

By Annick Joseph staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.