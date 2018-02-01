ISD gets 60-day extension on picking management entity for Southside

RALEIGH — The superintendent of the Innovative School District today asked for and received a 60-day extension in the selection of the management entity for Southside-Ashpole Elementary School, the lone school in the district, a pioneer program created by the General Assembly.

Eric Hall made the request to the North Carolina Board of Education at its monthly meeting today.

“We were determined not to make a recommendation merely for the sake of expediency,” Hall said in a statement announcing the extension. “This is far too important. We are fully committed to getting the right fit for Southside-Ashpole and honoring the partnership we have with the Rowland community. If the negotiations with the entities do not produce the clarity and assurances we need, we will seek other options.”

The original deadline stated in the legislation creating the ISD was for the entity to have been picked by Feb. 15.

Two entities submitted applications — the North Carolina-based Achievement for All Children and The Romine Group based out of Michigan. SchoolWorks, a national consulting firm on education, evaluated the applications and submitted individual reports on each organization to the ISD on its findings.

“I greatly appreciate the willingness of the two organizations to engage with us in this rigorous vetting process,” Hall said.

According to a statement from ISD leaders, “based on the reports received from SchoolWorks, at this time neither entity met the high expectations imposed by the ISD.”

Hall said the decision does not mean neither entity will be chosen. The ISD will begin negotiations with both entities “to gain additional insight on their respective capabilities and approaches to improving student achievement at Southside- Ashpole,” according to the statement.

The Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County in early January voted to turn over management of Southside-Ashpole to the Innovative School District. Southside was the lone school out of more than 2,600 in North Carolina selected for the program, a Republican initiative to try to get better student performance out of low-performing schools.

The issue was debated for months late last year, with the school board initially protesting the takeover try. Hall, however, was able to muster community support to change minds, but the school board had few options: Close the school and transfer its students to other schools in the system, or surrender the school.

“This process did start off rough in September,” said Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, the board member who represents the Rowland, at the meeting during which the board voted unanimously to turn the school over. She made the motion for that to happen.

“I changed my mind several times, but I want to thank Dr. Hall for the excellent job he’s done communicating with us, and I want to thank the school board for working so well together,” Fairley-Ferebee said.

Hall on Jan. 6 led a community meeting in Rowland during which Achievement for All Children and The Romine Group were questioned about their plans and also were invited to make a presentation on how they would turn the school around.

When a management entity is selected, it will hire a school principal, who will then hire staff. Staff will be paid by the state.

The school will operate much like a charter school, except that it will serve the existing student body. It will have flexibility in hiring, the school calendar and how many hours school will be in session each day.

The ISD will partner with the county schools for food service, transportation, maintenance and possibly other services.

The ISD will have control of the Rowland school for five years. The plan is for other low-performing schools in the state to join the ISD.

