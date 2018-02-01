Homeless shown that they count

LUMBERTON — On a night when the temperature dipped into the 30s, homeless folks in Robeson County received some help that they need — and were shown that they count.

The annual Point-in-Time Count gave homeless people access to a range of resources, including clothing, haircuts, toiletries and a hot meal.

The final tally of homeless individuals counted during the event will not be released until next week to allow time for verification. This verification process is important because the total number will be sent to United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to Lekeesha Robinson, United Way of Robeson County’s community impact director.

The count is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Department and takes place each year during the last 10 days of January.

Volunteers helped the homeless fill out surveys that provided some background for their living situations. As they filled out those surveys, volunteers offered the homeless individuals care packages designed to help make life on the street a little easier.

The surveys were compiled to determine how many homeless individuals participated in the count. That total will be considered when planning homeless assistance programs, applying for grants and raising awareness, among other long-term uses.

Six locations throughout the county served as count hubs: R.E. Hooks Center at 176 N. Third St. in St. Pauls; the Red Springs Community Center at 122 Cross St. in Red Springs; My Refuge at 2020 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton; the Lumberton Christian Care Center at 220 E. Second St. in Lumberton; the Maxton Community Resource Center; and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The Lumberton Christian Care Center, which usually mandates a background check for entry, raised a white flag outside of the building to signify that the requirement had been lifted for the night.

“That’s huge for Lumberton,” Robinson said.

The central locations weren’t the only places where volunteers connected with the homeless. Local police officers volunteered for ride-alongs and drove their patrol cars through areas of Lumberton where the homeless are known to take refuge.

Once identified, the individuals were either taken to a local shelter or given a variety of supplies, including toothbrushes, toilet paper, personal hygiene kits, water and snacks.

“Everyone counts, no matter where they live,” Robinson said. “This event gives us the opportunity to reach out to our homeless neighbors and show them that we care.”

Robinson praised the Cape Fear Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Robeson County 4-H Program and the Rape Crisis Center, and other community partners for donating to the cause.

Volunteers at the UNCP also reached out to the homeless on the night of the count.

“At the (Entrepreneurship) Incubator, we gave out free haircuts, a hot meal, free coat and hygiene items,” said Dalton Hoffer, assistant director for Student Engagement. “Some programs just go out and count the homeless in the community. It’s hard for us to go out and count, so we try to have as many homeless individuals come to us as possible.”

Hoffer said the Pembroke Police Department helped by driving through the area in search of the homeless.

Organizers were satisfied with the count’s turnout.

“I think overall the event went really well, considering how cold it was,” Robinson said. “We were able to reach out to individuals that don’t really have a voice.”

Keli Locklear, a stylist at Nu Bella Salon in Pembroke, grooms an attendee of Robeson County’s Point-in-Time Count on Wednesday. Locklear and two other stylists from the salon provided free haircuts at the Lumberton Christian Care Center during the annual event. http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_4937201821105758708.jpg Keli Locklear, a stylist at Nu Bella Salon in Pembroke, grooms an attendee of Robeson County’s Point-in-Time Count on Wednesday. Locklear and two other stylists from the salon provided free haircuts at the Lumberton Christian Care Center during the annual event. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Lekeesha Robinson http://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_robinsn201821163744264.jpeg Lekeesha Robinson Brandon Tester | The Robesonian

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tester_Brandon.

Reach Brandon Tester 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tester_Brandon.